TDOT, law enforcement prepares for Bonnaroo traffic

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation and local and state law enforcement are preparing for an influx of visitors for the Bonnaroo Music Festival this week.

More than 40,000 music lovers are expected to attend the 2022 festival, the first to be held at the 700-acre farm outside Manchester since 2019. The festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday night.

With the festivalgoers converging on the site, the area in and around Manchester always sees increased traffic volumes. As Manchester prepares for the visitors, TDOT is gearing up for the extra traffic. TDOT works closely with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire and Rescue, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Coffee County EMA and festival promoters to keep traffic moving on Interstate 24 while also getting Bonnaroo attendees to their destination.

“TDOT has once again coordinated with our partners to ensure safe, efficient travel during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival,” TDOT Interim Commissioner Joe Galbato said in a news release. “The main objective is to keep through traffic moving smoothly on I-24 while getting festivalgoers safely into and out of the Bonnaroo site. Because of advance planning, we feel certain that we can successfully minimize traffic delays throughout the weekend.”

Bonnaroo will officially open all its gates on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to allow more time for vehicles to enter the campgrounds.

TDOT HELP units will assist with traffic management during the festival and will aid any motorists who require assistance. In addition, TDOT will be taking the following steps:

Efforts will be concentrated on keeping I-24 traffic flowing.

HELP trucks will be on-site patrolling the interstate and state routes throughout the festival region.

Exit 111 (SR-55) will be used as the main festival exit. Alternate exits will be used if congestion occurs on the interstate.

TDOT maintenance units will be posted throughout the festival region and maintenance personnel will be on call all weekend.

Variable message signs will be in place to warn drivers ahead of delays.

There will be no construction-related lane closures on I-24 near the festival area between 6 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Monday.

Median crossovers will be guarded to prevent motorists from parking in the crossovers and blocking emergency vehicles.

Festival traffic will be kept in the right lane and/or on the shoulder of the interstate, allowing through traffic to utilize the left travel lane unimpeded.

Emergency vehicles will use county roads that will be kept at low volume.

Temporary communication towers are in place to improve emergency communications.

Drivers should keep in mind that if they need the assistance of a state trooper while traveling anywhere in Tennessee, you can dial *THP (*847) from your cell phone. You will be connected to the nearest THP dispatch office and the operator will send a trooper to your location.

