4 arrested for robbing man servicing ATM in Nashville


Metro Police recovered cash and masks after arresting four people in Dickson for robbing a man servicing an ATM at a bank on Thompson Lane.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said four people from Texas have been arrested for robbing a man servicing a bank ATM on Monday morning.

Police said the man was servicing a Bank of America ATM on Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. when he was robbed.

The suspects were arrested after checking out of a Dickson, Tenn., motel.

The case is being investigated by Metro Police, FBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Dickson Police.

