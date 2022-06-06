4 arrested for robbing man servicing ATM in Nashville
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said four people from Texas have been arrested for robbing a man servicing a bank ATM on Monday morning.
Police said the man was servicing a Bank of America ATM on Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. when he was robbed.
The suspects were arrested after checking out of a Dickson, Tenn., motel.
The case is being investigated by Metro Police, FBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Dickson Police.
