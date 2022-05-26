Advertisement

Police: One dead in Tusculum shooting


Police are investigating a fatal shooting
Police are investigating a fatal shooting(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
May. 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police confirmed Wednesday that a fatal shooting claimed one person’s life.

MNPD officials said the shooting occurred at 371 Wallace Rd and that they are currently pursuing strong leads as they continue to monitor this situation.

The identities of the victim and suspect have yet to be released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

