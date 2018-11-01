Taylor Swift and Garth Brooks, never really had a chance going up against Country's King and Queen Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.
Knowing them both, they would likely agree.
Here's our results.....
57-Percent of you voted for Dolly Parton
33- Percent for Johnny Cash.
Garth and Taylor split the rest.
" I don't want to do all the talking you talk some, I don't talk all the time, but I talk as much as I can get away with."
Throwing it back to 1973 in the WSM studios, with Channel 4 Cameras giving light to a new Star.
" Direct from Nashville, Tennessee here's the Porter Wagoner show."..starring Porter Wagoner...Dolly Parton.
Right here is where it started for her.
<< dolly sings>>,
Singing songs so real, and straight from her Tennessee life.
<<< dolly sings 11:54 >>
" Mommy and Daddy can I sleep with you because Jenny's afraid of the dark..."
The winner, loved 'round the world Dolly Parton!
