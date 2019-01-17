A Nashville family, transplanted from Kansas City remain die hard Chiefs fans.
This Sunday, the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.
The Campbell family has spent the last year at Tri-Star Children's Hospital, as their one-year-old daughter Kelly Lou undergoes cancer treatment.
The Campbells bleed red and gold. But, perhaps there's no bigger Chiefs fan in the making than little "Lou Lou."
Courtney Campbell says it was early June last year, when she knew something just wasn't right with her daughter.
“Her breathing was off. We realized that something wasn't right in all the x-rays we were taking in her chest,” Campbell recalls.
Kelly Lou was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer in young children. She had a tumor the size of a tennis ball inside her chest.
The Campbells saw their little girl take on the challenge like a 99 yard drive down the field, bringing an added level of energy and enthusiasm.
“She loves being her more than most people would. She thinks it's a party,” Campbell said.
This year, Kelly Lou watched her Chiefs keep winning, all while wearing her favorite player's jersey.
“We noticed every time she wore her Patrick Mahomes jersey, the games, they would win,” Campbell explains. “The one time she wasn't wearing it they lost, so we thought ‘oh my gosh’ we have to keep wearing this jersey.”
Word of her fight, and fandom spread like wildfire. It eventually made its way to the Chiefs’ star quarterback.
Mahomes sent her a signed ball and a letter:
Hey Kelly:
I know you can’t read yet, but I heard you’re a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, so I wanted to send a little something to brighten your day! You have a tremendous support system behind you with your family, friends and community and we want you to know that the Kansas City Chiefs are part of that as well!
You are an inspiration for all of us here at the Chiefs. Keep fighting and we’ll see you at Arrowhead when you are a little older.
Your pal,
Patrick Mahomes
“We were pretty shocked and surprised, and excited,” said Campbell.
Right now, Kelly Lou is cancer-free.
Dr. Jennifer Domm is a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at Tri-Star Centennial Children’s Hospital.
"All the treatment (Kelly Lou) is going through now is to keep it from coming back,” Domm explains. “She's really a fighter. She's gone through everything better than we expected, very smoothly she's really been amazing.”
The family is sharing Kelly Lou's story in hopes it will help inspire other families and young children to carry the fight to cancer.
The family hopes to make it up to Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium in the future. However, it's worth noting, the Titans will host the Chiefs right at Nissan Stadium next season.
