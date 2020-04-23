NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A couple of country music legends are reminding Tennesseans to stay at home.
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are working with Gov. Bill Lee and asking people to do their part by staying in their homes.
"This was on the heels of the tornado that hit this town. You guys not only went to work helping victims there," Brooks said. "All of a sudden, you helped all of us including yourselves by flattening the curve and staying home. We are very proud of you in Tennessee."
Tennessee, you have stepped up, stayed home, and saved lives. Special thanks to @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood for spreading this important message. Do your part. Stay apart. #TNStayApart @TNDeptofHealth pic.twitter.com/f5FybBNDRx— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 23, 2020
Famous Tennesseans in sports and entertainment have participated in the “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” Campaign and it has reached almost 20 million impressions on social media.
The following people have been involved in the campaign:
- Brad Paisley and Kimberly Paisley-Williams
- University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway
- Carrie Underwood and former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher,
- University of Tennessee athletics director and Hall of Fame Coach Phil Fulmer and Vicky Fulmer
- former UT and NFL great Peyton Manning
“From the moment Tennessee declared a state of emergency it has been our priority to get the attention of all Tennesseans to take this threat seriously so that together we can slow the spread of coronavirus and keep our state healthy,” Lee said in a statement on Thursday. “Our talented community of artists, athletes, leaders and organizations stepped up to get the word out about staying safe during this pandemic. Maria and I thank them all and are grateful for their willingness to lend a hand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.