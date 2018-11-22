  It's a  tradition  of kindness and sharing that started more than three decades ago.

 That's when a courthouse worker  told her friends in high places how they needed to spend Thanksgiving morning, and today, they still do.

The Church of the Assumption is a scene of organized, joyful chaos at 8 am, for the 32nd annual Searcy Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner.  

 Thousands of pounds of turkey and trimmings are being  assembled at the Germantown church.

 Serving here is  a  tradition for many families.

 The Bottei  family has  been coming for six years. 

"All the teenagers want to get up at 6:30 in the morning,” said Theresa Bottei, as she assembled her family to go through the line to have Styrofoam plates loaded with scoops of Thanksgiving dinner.

"We started doing it the year Paul's mom passed away," she said.

A  tradition the  began  to fill a void  with joy  and service.

"We've been fortunate to have food on our table every year," said Maria Bottei.

Gerry Searcy started it all 32 years ago. She and her special-needs son saw a need in the community  and filled it.

 Searcy  worked in the courthouse.  She recruited councilmembers, lawyers, mayors  and  judges  told them to come  help. 

"At first I wrestled with them. But now they come. They just come,” she said.

A regular volunteer is  Richard Dinkins, a judge on the court of appeals.

"She called one day and said, 'Look, I never see you at the church on Thanksgiving’. I said, 'I didn't know anything about it.' She said, 'come on down,'"  Dinkins said.

The serving line includes former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell manning the dressing.

Councilmember Jacobia Dowell spooning vegetables next to him.

"This is my first year volunteering here. I was peer pressured to come," Dowell said.

Current  Mayor David Briley scooper the green beans.

 

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite mounded turkey onto serving dishes in the kitchen.

Councilmember Freddie O’Connell brought his 7-year old daughter.    

"We talked about it last night,  she said, that sounds nice. She wanted to come out and make meals this morning,"  O’Connell said.

They're delivered to shut-ins, the elderly in high rises, or, just people's homes. Maria Bottei likes that part.

"So you're knocking on complete strangers doors?" News 4’s Nancy Amons asked her.

"Pretty much yeah."

The food is all  donated or paid for with donations. In all, they expected to pack and deliver about 2,000 meals.

