Country Cooking never gets old at one busy restaurant in Lebanon.
Even if the owners do.
It's the kind of food Your Grandma liked to make.
And with Grandpa's Help, these two 81 Year-Olds are still making it.
News 4's Terry Bulger paid them a visit.
Ya know I always say you can judge a good restaurant by how busy the Parking lot looks, I give this one a 5 star.
The line outside Sunset Family Restaurant 20 minutes before it opens says something too.
They started eating here in the 1960's, It's not as easy now, but they still come.
" Well we've been here 52 years."
That's...------.still making the Burgers...
" You got a bacon with honey mustard..."
His wife-------pretty's up the salads.
" Run it thru the garden.
Both of them are 81 years old.
" We work yes, always have every day..."
14 Hours a day.
" I get in a little before 8 and get home at a quarter to or 10:30,'at night,at Night."
The restaurant's full, so are the customers when they leave...full plates of.....
" Meat and 3 Country Cooking..."
And Please leave room for dessert....Gramps is making pies.
" Only About 30 a day..."
A variety of flavors.
" This is coconut..."
" They're good
" They love 'em all...
All done Family style....One wonderful Family.
" I can not think of any other way we've worked together ever since we were married and that's 59 years.....um huh."
Uh-Huh and Yum....
" I*t works...Yexs..."
Terry Bulger News 4,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.