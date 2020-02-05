Vanderbilt Women's Bowling team is one of the best in the country. 2 National Championships and a runner up trophy last year prove that point. But they're not the only champs in town.
The other one is 92 years old.
(Terry Talks)
Rosemary Strawn just wanted to hang out with some teen-agers.So she did with the Vanderbilt Women's Bowling Team.
An intense, competitive, and great group.
Two times they've won national championships and finished in second place last year.
They can roll.
" They are so good their form is gorgeous."
Rosemary a former dancer knows about gorgeous.
25 years ago, at 67 her 90 year old Mom had some advice.
" My mother said you need exercise, because you can't dance anymore."
" So she said try something to do, so I said ok I guess I'll try bowling."
It took awhile, but she got good.
" I bowl with my eyes wide open, and watching that little tired pin..."
( she rolls a ball)
" Get there yes, perfect, perfect..."
" I think that was pretty good, I just have one pin to go."
A Modest world champion, winner of the International Senior Olympics, beating 14 other countries.
" Really good, I like to win, everybody does."
Competition has no expiration date.
" I am 22, she is 92."
" I wish I could bowl like that when I'm 92."
Young and Older....both chasing those strikes and spares.
Terry Bulger News 4
