NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- News4 WSMV is proud to partner with the American Red Cross and the CMT Network to hold a telethon fundraiser this afternoon for Tornado Relief.
News4 Anchor Lauren Lowrey will anchor our coverage from the CMT studios in downtown Nashville, alongside CMT host Cody Alan, from 4pm to 7pm central Thursday night, March 5th.
Volunteers from ever level of the music industry will be manning the phone bank, taking calls for donations to the American Red Cross Southern Tornadoes & Floods fund.
WSMV will check in with the telethon regularly throughout the evening newscasts, and
