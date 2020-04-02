The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting local businesses and unemployment numbers are on the rise.
News4 is Working 4 You by partnering with local businesses that are looking to hire you.
Multiple local employers - all in one place - all with immediate positions:
WALGREENS
As we deal with significant demands on our stores and pharmacies during this time, we’re looking to fill nearly 10,000 existing full- and part-time roles in stores across the U.S., primarily in these positions:
- Customer service associates (CSAs)
- Pharmacy technicians
- Shift leads
Candidates can visit jobs.walgreens.com
During the Virtual Job Fair candidates can visit the Facebook Page for Walgreens Jobs to ask any questions.
A. O. SMITH:
A. O. Smith Corporation is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, offering a comprehensive product line featuring the best-known brands in North America.
- Open Jobs – Assembly Team Member and Fabrication Team Member
- Requirements – At least 1 year of manufacturing experience
- Salary Range – depending on experience $15.45 - $16.76/hour
- Online Job Application – www.aosmith.com/careers
- Contact Information Takisha Rogers 615/792-4371 ext 1343
Dollar General: WILLING TO DO PHONE/SKYPE INTERVIEWS
Dollar General plans to hire up to 50,000 employees across the country between now and the end of April. This certainly includes opportunities throughout middle Tennessee.
Candidates can find full and part time opportunities here, in their stores distribution centers & private fleet network.
Also we can do phone/Skype interviews as warranted to discuss what we’re doing and how our stores are supporting Nashville.
CVS HEALTH
CVS Health is seeking to fill nearly 150 open full-time, part-time and temporary positions in the Nashville area.
These roles include: retail store managers, retail store associates, and pharmacy technicians.
Job seekers, visit cvs.jobs/2020 to apply now, or search on their Facebook Page.
WHOLE FOODS:
Whole Foods Market is currently hiring for more than 5,000 seasonal and full-time positions across the U.S. with more than a dozen openings in the Nashville area
Interested applicants should visit their Whole Foods jobs site.
We’re offering a starting hourly base rate at $15/hour, with enhanced pay opportunities available until May 3, 2020 including:
- Additional $2/hour premium, up to forty hours in a workweek.
- Overtime rates at double your hourly base rate per overtime hour in most areas.
- We’re offering flexible shifts with hours that match your needs.
KROGER: 225 full and part-time jobs available in Nashville area
Various skill levels, with an average starting pay of $11/hr.
Link to Online Job Application https://jobs.kroger.com/
PUBLIX
Various skilled & entry level positions: Customer Service, Bakery, Deli, Produce, Meat, and Stocking
Publix Facebook page
Publix Online Job Application: apply.publix.jobs
ASURION: Over 40 full and part-time jobs are available
Open Job Titles – we currently have 40+ job openings locally, these range from entry level to Director-level, across different departments like customer service and care to software engineering and programming, analyst, and even repair.
- Link to Online Job Applications here.
- Asurion Facebook page (send us a Facebook message)
- Contact Information – Rachel Gulley, rachel.gulley@asurion.com
UPS
Jobseekers can check www.upsjobs.com for available positions by location.
Visit the UPS Jobs Facebook Page
TRADER JOE’S
All of their stores are always looking for great Crew Members to join the
team, so candidates in Nashville can apply in person or online.
Start by searching at the Trader Joe's openings page
ALDI
Please visit our website for the latest list of openings.
The link searches a 50 mile radius around Nashville, which currently shows 60+ openings.
Visit the ALDI USA Careers Page on Facebook
TRACTOR SUPPLY
The company has a broad array of openings around Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, from openings in the store support back office, to front-facing retail openings, to distribution center openings.
Start Here: https://tractorsupply.jobs/
You can also visit the Tractor Supply Facebook Page
Coca-Cola Consolidated: Various full and part-time jobs available
Various skill levels, with warehouse, merchandising, and more.
Online Jobs Listing for Nashville and La Vergne: here.
Facebook Page: CocaColaConsolidated
