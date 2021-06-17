WSMV Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is Working 4 You by partnering with local businesses that are looking to hire you with the News4 Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair! From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. we will be on air, online and on Facebook with links to local employers so you can apply immediately for these open positions.
Mesilla Valley Transportation
- Open Job Titles: Safety Lanes Inspector - Nashville, TN
- Position Requirements Qualifications: High school diploma or general education degree (GED). One to six months related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience Experience with Microsoft Office.
- Rotating Schedules: 6:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (1st Shift) 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. (2nd Shift)
- Salary Range: DOE
Mesilla Valley Transportation
- Open Job Titles: Driver Recruiter - Nashville, TN
- Position Requirements: We are looking for individuals who are available to work a flexible work week which would include some weekend coverage.
- Skills & Qualifications: Previous Transportation experience preferred, but not required. Successful Sales and/or Customer Service experience required. Knowledge of regulations that pertain to driver hiring, but not required. Competent user of MS Office/Windows.
- Salary Range: 38K - 40K
Mesilla Valley Transportation
- Open Job Titles: Processor - Nashville, TN
- Position Requirements Qualifications: Competent user of MS Office. Job Type: Full Time
- Rotating Schedules: Monday-Friday, 08:00 am – 05:00 pm
- Salary Range: $14.00 - $15.00 per hour
Mesilla Valley Transportation
- Open Job Titles: ECT Dispatcher Weekend, TN
- Position Requirements: We are looking for individuals who are available to work a flexible work week which would include some night and weekend coverage. Strong Customer Service Skills. Experience with dispatching drivers/ routes Basic knowledge of Motor Carrier Operations and geography. Competent user of MS Office. Location: Nashville, TN Terminal Job Type: Full Time
- Rotating Schedules: Friday and Monday, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
- Salary Range: $15.00 - $16.00 per hour
Mesilla Valley Transportation
- Open Job Titles: Local CDL A Truck Driver Nashville, TN
- Position Requirements: MVT is recruiting reliable local CDL A truck drivers with outstanding expertise in customer service. As a local P&D squad member, you will be responsible for picking up and delivering loads on time.
- Qualifications: Class A CDL 6 months recent experience
- Salary Range: $17.25 per hour
Oldcastle Infrastructure
- Open Job Titles: Equipment and Overhead Crane Operators; Forklift Operators; Product Detailers; Welders/Fabricators; Prep & Assembly Techs; Concrete Batch Plant Operator
- Salary Range: Competitive Pay starting at $16 – $25/hr (depending on experience)
Zaxby's; Lebanon; Hermitage and Madison
- Open Job Titles: Managers, Cooks, Cashiers
- Position Requirements: Must legal to work in US. Be able to lift 40 pounds and stand for a 8 hour shift. Must be 18 years old for Mgr and Cook and15 years for cashier. Have reliable transportation and live within 30 minutes of restaurant.
- Salary Range $40-50K Asst Mgrs; $10 and up for Cooks and Cashiers depending on experience
P&E Distributors, Inc.
- Open Job Titles: Pickers, Receivers, Dispatcher, Verifier, Retail Clerks, Biller, Returns Coordinator, Sales
- Salary Range: $13-$17 per hour
AT&T
- Open Job Titles: Technician
- Salary Range: various
Tennessee 811
- Open Job Titles Locate Request Agent (LRA)
- Position Requirements: You'll need to pass a background check as well as a drug screening. Customer service is key, so we’re looking for individuals who are prepared to meet a high standard of courteous and professional interaction with callers and members. Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in verbal and written communications as well as basic competency with computers and keyboarding. Computer-based mapping is used heavily in this position, so candidates should have a basic ability to read maps and reference cardinal directions.
- Rotating Schedules: 1st and 2nd shift
- Salary Range:$14.50/hour during training, $15.00/hour after training
