Following a mutually sought private mediation between them, WSMV-TV Channel 4 (a Meredith Corporation television station in Nashville, TN) and its former evening news anchor, Demetria Kalodimos, have resolved all disputes related to her departure from the station in 2017.
“Demetria is an important face in the life of WSMV and provided 33 years of talented and dedicated service to its viewers. That is the longest continuously serving anchor in WSMV’s history. She helped the station navigate through the untimely death of WSMV’s former coanchor, Dan Miller, in 2009, was a tireless advocate for journalistic integrity, and was fearless in upholding the high news standards and traditions of WSMV. Her many awards and recognitions from peer and national broadcast organizations are evidence of that commitment,” said Patrick McCreery, President, Meredith Local Media Group.
“We at WSMV sincerely regret the way in which Demetria’s departure was handled. Communication is always a subject for sensitivity and we understand her concerns. The steps taken during this mediation to share our perspectives directly with one another in an impactful and respectful manner have been beneficial. We wish Demetria only the best as she continues to herald exemplary journalism principles,” said René LaSpina, current Vice President and General Manager of WSMV.
WSMV-TV also commits that women and men of all ages will be recognized, valued and judged only on the merits of their contributions to our company’s mission. To that end, we are re-emphasizing Meredith’s commitment to the #SeeHer initiative and Paradigm for Parity programs. These efforts focus on minimizing unconscious bias, increasing the number of women in senior roles and identifying women of potential and providing them with opportunities.
Ms. Kalodimos shared the following statement:
“I have many sweet memories of my nearly 34 years on Knob Hill, and the superior work we produced there, at Nashville’s first and finest TV Station - WSMV. I appreciate my time associated with the station and I believe that like many women and older professionals, I am still at the top of my game. I’m certainly not retiring from journalism.
I am excited to pursue new avenues to inform, educate and inspire the people of Middle Tennessee. I encourage all businesses to support the value of institutional knowledge and longtime commitment, even as they pursue new ideas and innovations.
I appreciate the conversations shared during our mediated process of resolution with the current leadership of the Station, and am pleased we have mutually resolved our differences. I am looking forward to a new venture in my work life, and to return to journalism after this professional ‘commercial break.’
To my colleagues at WSMV: Thank you for your friendship, support and continued determination to seek the truth for its viewers.
To my viewers: There is not a more loyal audience in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Thank you for allowing me into your homes and hearts for decades. I hope to see you all soon. Stay tuned.”
