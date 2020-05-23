Like most Memorial Day weekends in Middle TN, showers and storms are expected this afternoon.
Isolated showers will likely be in the area before lunchtime with more widespread rain developing later this afternoon.
A few storms will likely be on the stronger side this afternoon with gusty winds and frequent lightning.
We'll be stuck in a similar pattern for the next several days with afternoon showers/storms developing daily.
Highs will also be toasty for late-May.
Highs each afternoon through next weekend will top out in the upper 80's.
We may even hit our first 90° day of the year within the next week.
