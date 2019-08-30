Lyft drivers like William Cisco are up in arms. Lyft cut what it pays its drivers.
The rate went from 63 cents a mile down to 39 cents a mile.
"I knew as soon as I saw it, the people at the airport were going to lose a lot of money," Cisco said.
One driver showed News 4 a trip where he made $19.69 for a 30-mile ride that lasted 43 minutes.
"The longer the ride you take, the more you lose," Cisco said.
Lyft told News 4’s Nancy Amons that this is a reorganization of rates.
Lyft said its new rates are better for drivers because now they get paid as soon as they accept a ride. They expect it to benefit drivers who spend a lot of time at red lights or in construction zones.
But drivers said that adds up to only pennies per ride- especially when they are already waiting at the airport - and that it doesn't offset the drop in the mileage rate.
"If you add all day long, you lose about 60 or 70 dollars a day” said Beshoy Ayoub. He told News 4 that he is making about 300 dollars less per week, while driving the same amount.
Ayoud said on a trip from the airport to downtown, he may make only $5 to $7 - yet the rate customers pay hasn't gone down.
"They charge the customers the same rate, but they pay us little," he said.
Carlos Ramos said with the price of gas - and a luxury car that only gets 14 miles per gallon - he's not breaking even.
"You're spending more making my carries than I'm making for my family," Ramos said.
The drivers said they have 200 signatures so far asking Lyft to go back to the old rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.