A Nashville road, notorious for flooding saw another downpour today.
Work continues on a stretch of Murfreesboro Pike to fix the problem spot.
The project, was supposed to finished more than a month ago. TDOT says they are still working through some utility issues that are preventing the contractor from opening the new drainage system completely.
It will probably be several more weeks before that happens.
Meanwhile, folks say the road still is filling up with water.
Tony Jones manages a business that overlooks the flooded parts of Murfreesboro Pike.
“It's just been a mess. More accidents than anything. The flooding hasn't stopped,” said Jones. “We still got water in the middle of the street.”
The $4.2 million project includes putting in a long drainage system than runs about 1,200 feet long, giving the water that accumulates a place to go.
Work was slated to end on August 31st.
“We're almost through October,” said Jones.
A TDOT spokesperson told News4, they cannot open the drainage system until the paving is completed -- due to several elevation changes. Paving will not start likely until the end of November. Curb and gutter work starts next week.
“It's gotten a little better, but for what they did, it didn't make it any better,” Jones said.
In the meantime, TDOT workers will continue to go around and clear out drains along the roads that regularly flood.
