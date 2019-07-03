MAP - Clarksville crash - 7/2/19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman killed in a Tuesday night interstate wreck north of downtown was identified by police Wednesday.

34-year-old Heather Adkins of Clarksville was the driver and only occupant of a Toyota Camry traveling on Old Hickory Blvd. near the I-24 interchange, north of downtown Nashville.

Police say the Toyota she was driving collided with the rear of a dump truck that was preparing to turn into a construction zone. Adkins was not wearing a seat belt, and suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

The driver and passenger of the dump truck were uninjured.

Metro Nashville PD fatal wreck investigators report that, based upon where Adkins' cell phone was found after the wreck, that she may have been using it when the crash occurred.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.