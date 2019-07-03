NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman killed in a Tuesday night interstate wreck north of downtown was identified by police Wednesday.
34-year-old Heather Adkins of Clarksville was the driver and only occupant of a Toyota Camry traveling on Old Hickory Blvd. near the I-24 interchange, north of downtown Nashville.
Police say the Toyota she was driving collided with the rear of a dump truck that was preparing to turn into a construction zone. Adkins was not wearing a seat belt, and suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.
The driver and passenger of the dump truck were uninjured.
Metro Nashville PD fatal wreck investigators report that, based upon where Adkins' cell phone was found after the wreck, that she may have been using it when the crash occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.