NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman named Belinda Ann Browning was killed recently while crossing Rosa Parks Blvd. in Germantown. She was homeless, and she touched the lives of so many in similar circumstances.
Today you will meet one friend of hers who tells us of the life she led, and what she did for others in Nashville's homeless community, today on News4 at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.