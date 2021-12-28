NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed Tuesday morning on East Thompson Lane near Murfreesboro Pike.
Officers got to the scene just before 7 AM. The woman was found roughly 200 feet from Murfreesboro Pike.
Police will use fingerprint analysis to identify the woman. No suspects have been named and no one has come forward to take responsibility for the crash.
