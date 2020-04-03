GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman forced to jump from her balcony in a Goodlettsville apartment fire, was left unable to walk and unable to work in the midst of a pandemic.
Mahuya "Rini" Mazumder was one of dozens who lost her home in a fire at Summerfield Place apartments, and the only one to be inured.
Hear her one-on-one interview only on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.