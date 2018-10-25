A former bartender inside Nissan Stadium is suing several people and organizations. She said she was discriminated against because of her race when she was accused of taking money and then forced into a strip and cavity search.
The lawsuit is filed against several people and places including Legends Hospitality, LLC, APEX Security Group, Inc., Cumberland Stadium, Inc. and Tennessee Football, Inc. doing business as the Tennessee Titans. All individuals listed in the lawsuit are named as either John Doe or Jane Doe.
In the lawsuit the woman said she was working as a bartender at The Old Smokey 2126 Stand at Nissan Stadium in October of last year.
After a game, she said a manager for Legends Hospitality pointed her out to an off duty Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper working security. The woman said the THP trooper asked her if she'd taken anything from Legends. When she said no, the woman said the trooper asked a woman with APEX Security Group to take her into the bathroom stall of a room.
She said a strip and cavity search happened without her consent.
The lawsuit describes an encounter where the woman asked the security guard what she's looking for and the guard responds she doesn't know exactly, she's just doing what the trooper ordered her to do.
The lawsuit goes on to say nothing was found, and the woman's tip jar was also searched. She said the Legends manager then told her she was free to go home.
The woman said she was singled out because she's black, and she doesn't believe the two white women working with her were searched like this.
A rep for THP told News4 they don't comment on pending litigation. Legends Hospitality, LLC, APEX Security Group, Inc., and the Tennessee Titans did not respond by news time.
Among her requests, the woman is seeking loss of income saying she wasn't able to return to work after this happened.
