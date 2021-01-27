Woman charged with DUI in double deadly crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman has been charged with driving while under the influence after two people died in Madison's crash on Tuesday night, Metro Police said.

The arrest of 39-year-old Heather Markman comes after a two-vehicle crash on East Old Hickory Boulevard near Myatt Drive's intersection around 7:30 p.m.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, 61-year-old Robert Wood was driving northbound on East Old Hickory Boulevard when his 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided with Markman's Chevrolet Equinox.

Wood died at the scene while his front seat passenger, his mother, 93-year-old Mary Wood, died after being taken to Skyline Medical Center.

Police said Markman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Markman told a paramedic, "she had consumed four shots of alcohol and two alcoholic beverages at a bar" before the deadly crash. At the hospital, Markman told police that "she had consumed alcoholic beverages." Police were able to obtain a mandatory blood sample from Markman for analysis.

Metro Police continue the investigation into the crash as they determine which driver had the right of way in the intersection.

On Tuesday, a man was killed at the same intersection when his pickup truck was hit by a vehicle while turning onto Myatt Drive.

Markman is free on a $1,000 bond.