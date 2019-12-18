NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight at an East Nashville home.
The shooting happened on the 900 block of Fairwin Avenue when a woman called police and said she shot a man.
When investigators arrived, they found the man inside the home in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
The woman, Kristina Arnold, is now in custody and facing charges of attempted criminal homicide. Bond has not yet been set for Arnold, and police are investigating the possibility that this was domestic violence-related.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
