NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Winter weather moved into the area Tuesday morning and midday, and we can expect a challenging drive home this afternoon.
News4's Alexandria Adams spoke with a local hardware store manager for making sure you're prepared for the winter weather.
James Hartley told us “It is a good idea to take your windshield wipers and actually take them out away from the windshield so they don’t freeze onto the windshield.”
Some other key items you should to keep with you are:
- Hand and toe warmers
- Jumper cables, blankets and a full tank of gas
- Check your tire pressure
We've had a large number of area school districts either opt for a late start or early dismissal.
Alexandria Adams will be interviewing a TDOT spokesperson to discuss impacts on Midlands roadways, and what you need to keep an eye out for, tonight on News4.
