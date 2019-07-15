Someone in Sumner County hit the big powerball jackpot, to the tune of $198 million dollars. While the winner hasn't come forward, we know where the ticket was bought.
Robert Worsham, owner of Worsham's market on New Hope Road, may not have won the lottery, but he hit the jackpot, maybe not millions, but, when your handed a check for fifty-thousand- dollars from Rebecca Hargrove, the President of the Tennessee Lottery, it's a good day.
"We changed the amount of the bonus the retailer receives from twenty five to fifty-thousand dollars, so Bobby here is the first recipient of the fifty-thousand dollar bonus for selling the winning ticket," said Hargrove.
This is the seventh time someone in Tennessee, hit all six powerball numbers, word that someone hit the jackpot at Worsham's is beginning to take hold.
"Some of the lunch people that come in for coffee, one of them came by here, and he was (mouth open), he couldn't talk, he said in here? yea, in here," said Robert Worsham.
The market has been in the Worsham family for one-hundred-eighteen years, it's more than just a corner market, the family serves up food and conversation, it's a place to go in Hendersonville. The family is still in shock over the lottery win.
I"I couldn't believe it happened to us, because there are so many stores, so many people, it could have been," said Worsham.
The winner has 180 days to come forward to claim the 198 million dollars jack pot, the clock is ticking.
