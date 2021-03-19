LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County will be letting their mask mandate expire tonight at 11:59 p.m.
“The arrival of a vaccine and our shift from the red to yellow zone gives me hope that we are headed in the right direction. We have endured this pandemic for a year now and I believe it is time for us all to make a choice to develop practices that protect ourselves and others from this virus. Whatever your decision, it is important that we adapt to a new lifestyle as we continue our battle against this illness,” Wilson County Mayor, Randall Hutto said.
A mask mandate has been issued for Montgomery County after Mayor Jim Durrett issued the executive order on Friday.
Last summer, Wilson County was considered a 'hotspot' of COVID-19 activity by Governor Bill Lee. The county issued it's first mask mandate on July 17th, 2020.
