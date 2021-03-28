LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County School system will be closed tomorrow March 29th because of hazardous road conditions caused by this weekend's flooding.

The district says that Kids Club activities will still remain open.

This is due to many roads throughout Wilson County remaining hazardous or impassible from this weekend’s flooding rainfall. It was thought earlier in the day that schools could possibly open tomorrow, however; after receiving additional roadway reports from our Safety, Transportation & Operations Departments, it has been determined that a Monday closure is the best course of action at this time. This closure includes VLP students as well.

Kids Club activities will be open.

12-Month employees will report. Please communicate with your supervisor if road conditions present a hazard for your commute.

A recent check with local law enforcement has added to the already lengthy list of roads that are hazardous. A list of roads released by Wilson County Sheriff’s Office shows some of the very high concern areas this evening. That list is attached.

While water is receding is some areas, it hasn’t decreased in ways that we’d hoped throughout the day. Tomorrow will present another great chance for more receding to occur with dry conditions expected. Please be aware of potential roads in your area that may be badly damaged or impassible for an indefinite period of time. Alternate routes to our schools this week will need to be explored for some of our families and our district’s transportation team.

To put our rainfall amounts into context, you’ll also see a graph released by the National Weather Service today. It shows that Wilson County received some of the heaviest rainfall totals in the state from this weekend’s series of storms.

Thank you for your understanding as we strive to keep safety a top priority for our teachers, students, staffs and families.

Another update will come tomorrow.

Thank you,

Wilson County Schools