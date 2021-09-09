WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Face masks will be required for students and staff on Wilson County Schools property after the district's board approved a temporary mask mandate Wednesday evening.

The mandate was approved unanimously by the Wilson County Schools Board of Education, and takes effect Friday.

🚨Mask/Face Covering Update🚨The BOE unanimously approved a mask requirement motion this evening, with Executive Order 84 opt-out availability, effective Friday, September 10th. This will be revisited at the October 4th BOE Meeting. More in the link. ⬇️https://t.co/1ey0f0uyHc — WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) September 9, 2021

The mandate will be be eligible for opt-out under Governor Bill Lee's executive order and will stay in place until October 4, 2021.

"To approve the recommendation from the Director of Schools to implement face covering requirements beginning Friday, September 10th, 2021 - with an opt-out provision pursuant to Executive Order 84 for all Wilson County Schools students, Wilson County Schools employees and adults on Wilson County Schools properties (during the school day) until October 4, 2021," - Wilson County Schools PIO Bart Barker

The mandate will be revisited at the district's October 4 board meeting.

The district says families seeking to opt-out of the mandate will be able to find the necessary forms via Skyward on Thursday.

The district took a 10-day break at the start of September in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.