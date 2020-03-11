Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto was flanked by the Mayors of Mount Juliet and Lebanon, two hard hit cities with tornado damage, The Mayor gave figures on just how many buildings were in the path of the destructive tornado's with winds clocked at one-hundred-sixty-five miles an hour.
Thirteen-hundred-seven structures,, homes and businesses, were either damaged or destroyed, Mount Juliet, had three-hundred-ninety-five structures damaged, Lebanon, fared far worse, with seven-hundred-seventy-eight structures damaged or destroyed.
Wilson County law enforcement said they have extra patrols in the impacted areas of the county to protect resident whose homes were hit by the tornado's.
Mayor Hutto said volunteers came from as far away as Ohio, and Indiana, to get people affected by the tornado back on their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.