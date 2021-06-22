WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - So many kids missed out on much learning this past school year, especially in Wilson County.
They dealt with COVID and the tornado that happened just before that in March of 2020.
That's why for many parents the Summer Learning Program was a must as almost 1,000 kids are taking part in it.
"We are a K-7 camp," Shawna Blue, Summer Learning Program Site Coordinator at Gladeville Middle School, said. "We have students here trying to make up for some of that learning loss through our crazy school year that we had but we have a lot of students who are just here to just keep growing as a learner."
The summer programs are offered state-wide and are state-funded. The decision to sign her kids up was a no-brainer for parent Portia Matthews.
"They missed a lot," Matthews said of her kids to News 4. "They were not doing very well. They missed a lot of interaction with their friends, and I figured the summer program would be perfect for that."
The programs last between four to five weeks and will take place this summer and next summer, before Tennessee adopts a permanent bridge program for students entering 4th-8th grades.
"Everybody wants to be back in the building," Mary Alice Sublett, Summer Learning Program Site Coordinator at Gladeville Middle School, said. "They want to be with their kids. I think that this has been a great way to kind of propel into a new school year."
Allowing students, who are no longer required to wear masks within the district, to make up for a loss of learning since March of 2020.
"A lot more than what they got done over the whole nine months, I can guarantee that," great-grandparent Bobby Galford said. "Because you can’t take small kids and put them on a zoom program and expect him to pay attention."
