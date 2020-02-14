Car into house after police chase

Car into house after police chase in Mt. Juliet

 Cameron Taylor

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy Marlene Guthrie was at work when a suspect led Mt. Juliet Police on a chase and crashed a car into Guthrie’s bedroom.

Guthrie is now speaking publicly for the first time after the incident and spoke only to News4.

If we hadn't had any school events or anything like that, that's the time we would've come home,” she said. “I could've possibly been in my bedroom at that time."

News4’s Cameron Taylor spoke more with Guthrie and has the story tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Mount Juliet Police: Suspect crashes into home after leading police on chase
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.