MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy Marlene Guthrie was at work when a suspect led Mt. Juliet Police on a chase and crashed a car into Guthrie’s bedroom.
Guthrie is now speaking publicly for the first time after the incident and spoke only to News4.
If we hadn't had any school events or anything like that, that's the time we would've come home,” she said. “I could've possibly been in my bedroom at that time."
News4’s Cameron Taylor spoke more with Guthrie and has the story tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.