WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An elementary school in Wilson County will transition to remote learning starting on Monday because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
The district says Stoner Creek Elementary will be online for remote learning from Monday, October 26th to Friday, November 6th. All activities will also be canceled during that time.
According to officials, they're hoping to get students back in the classroom on Monday, November 9th.
The district says it will be using cleaning services to assist the elementary school for the next two weeks.
School and district staff will be in contact with parents, teachers, and students with any additional special instructions.
Food service will be in place for the Stoner Creek Elementary students. Click here to place the orders and pick-up location.
This announcement does not affect the 6th grade portion of Mt. Juliet Middle's building. Mt. Juliet Middle and West Wilson Middle 6th graders will continue their normal Hybrid schedule and normal activities.
