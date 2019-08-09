THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County students headed back to school on Friday.
Classes were held for a half a day.
The new superintendent, Jason Golden, spoke to reporters outside Independence High School in Thompson's Station.
Golden said he's excited to see students back in the classroom, but says they are lacking certain staff.
"We are struggling with bus drivers. We have every route covered but we don't have anywhere near enough substitute drivers. The reality is with 200-250 plus routes, we are going to have people out sick," he said.
Golden also said the district is looking for a number of special education teachers as well, as those who would want jobs working before and after school care.
If you're interested, check out the staff link on the Williamson County School's website.
