FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center announced Sunday it would only accept stray dogs and owner surrender dogs on an emergency basis, according to a news release.
The temporary measure to reduce shelter traffic is prompted by the rising COVID-19 numbers in Williamson County.
The adoption center is not affected by the change and will remain open for regular operations.
Williamson County residents who find a healthy stray dog should report it using the “Found Stray” form on the shelter’s website and, if possible, are encouraged to hold the animal for a “straycation” at their home during the required five-day stray hold period while the owner is sought (supplied provided). Finders will also have priority for adopting the pet at the end of the straycation.
Stray animals should be reported to the shelter immediately for the greatest chance to reunite these animals with their owners.
The shelter will be receiving stray cats as usual through its Community Cat program or intake department.
Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment and only emergencies will be accepted at this time.
For all stray and surrender questions, call 615-790-5590, ext. 3400.
Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr. next to Franklin High School. It is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
