So you have a bad cough. Your chest is heavy. And your Mom keeps texting you, telling you to get tested for coronavirus.
The response from your doctor may be no.
Here’s the deal: the state of Tennessee, along with every state in the nation, is grappling with how many people they can test.
Routinely, health officials are saying if you have serious symptoms, have high-risk pre-existing conditions (like heart disease), and either have traveled out of the country or have been around someone who has (and has the symptoms as well), you essentially qualify for the test.
If you don’t meet that criteria, even if you feel super lousy, you could be told just to wait and see if your symptoms become worse.
At a news conference, Dr. Lisa Piercy, the commissioner of the state department of health, said he was not concerned at this point if there were enough tests for everyone who needed one.
Piercy said the state currently has 500 tests, and 88 have been conducted at the state level.
Piercy said only two of the people who tested positive have been hospitalized.
However, the state has contracted with two companies, LabCorps and Quest Diagnostics, to conduct tests.
News4 Investigates reached out to both companies to find out how many tests they actually have.
No one from LabCorps responded, but Rachel Carr, external communications specialist with Quest Diagnosis,wrote that all their tests are being performed atQuest Diagnostics Infectious Disease laboratory in San Juan Capistrano, Californiaand added “We are scaling up capacity at this performing laboratory (SJC) and anticipate we will have performed several thousands of tests for patients by the end of this week.”
A spokeswoman for the department of health wrote that private labs may also be conducting the tests.
News4 Investigates will be actively looking to inquire the availability of the tests in the days to come.
