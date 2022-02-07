NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - During winter weather, road crews are out applying salt to the roadways to help melt snow and ice. But that same salt that helps keep our roads safe can also cause damage to our cars if left unchecked.
Salt, especially road salt, is very corrosive. If it stays on our cars for too long, it can eat away at the paint and lead to rusting. The most common areas to see this are from the bottom half of the car and the underside of the car.
The undercarriage of your car contains a lot of important components like your brakes and your transmission. If road salt gets wedged in those areas and goes unchecked, it could lead to more rusting which could lead to a very expensive repair bill.
So, what steps can you take to prevent all this?
- Make sure that you wash your car anytime we get a winter weather break. The best time to do it would be during the day, when temperatures are preferably above 40 degrees. This will prevent any freezing as the car tries to dry out.
- After you're done washing your car, make sure that you open your doors and trunk a couple of times as well as lock and unlock your car a few times as well. This will get out any remaining water and prevent any locks freezing up when the temperature drops back below freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.