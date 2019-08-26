The Nashville’s new MLS stadium at the fairgrounds could cost as much as 70 million more than first announced, Nashville SC’s CEO Ian Ayres told the Sports Authority Thursday. Why would a soccer stadium cost $345 million?
Bob Mendes, a councilmember at large, told News 4’s Nancy Amons:
"I always expected it to be more than the original estimate was."
Mendes is happy that council is only obligated to pay the first 225 million. The team picks up the cost overruns.
"We accomplished a hard cap,” on the dollar amount taxpayers have to pay, Mendes said.
Why is Nashville's stadium so expensive?
It's big: 30,000 seats; the biggest soccer stadium in the country.
A new soccer stadium in Columbus, Ohio is projected to cost $233 million but it's only 20,000 seats.
Cincinnati is spending $250,000 million to build a 26,000-seat stadium.
We are learning more about why Nashville's stadium cost changed.
For one thing- the stadium’s plan was scrapped and it was redesigned, adding design fees.
There was no explanation of why the stadium was redesigned, except that it was to provide a “better fan experience,” Ian Ayres told the Sports Authority.
It's hard to know; was the first plan too expensive to build?
An internal document from the architect gives us a clue: it says the "design was placed on hold for budget and scope evaluation".
We do know that starting over with a new design added 4 million dollars' worth of extra studies and architects' fees.
"We knew this was going to happen. We've never brought a project in on budget, ever in Metro," said Steve Glover, a district councilmember.
The timeline for the project changed and that is driving up costs too. The site at the fairgrounds was supposed to be ready to build on by June 30th; that still hasn't happened. The delay added more than a million dollars in extra fees for the design team and construction administration.
