David Price could easily have been the World Series Most Valuable Player..winning 2 of the 5 games his Boston Red Sox needed to win the title.
" We just knew, we knew it was gonna happen."
The win resonated on an empty baseball field in Price's hometown Murfreesboro, a diamond he helped create.
The Miracle Field where it's Play Ball for kids and adults with special needs.
From a humanity standpoint this is his other World Series Stage.
" We knew him as the the guy we can't get off our pitcher's mound, when we finally get him out here.
" We can't get him away from out field cuz it's fun..."
Price makes Millions as a ballplayer so the field was never about the money...it was his idea...his dream...like last night.
" Just being able to bring a sport that he loves to kids to kids not able to walk and he comes out that means a lot to him.
(0) comments
