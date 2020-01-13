911 call
AP file

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Everyone calls 911 when there's an emergency, whether it be a fire, a medical problem, or if you need the police.

Situations are always dire when you call 911 for help, and the last thing you want to hear when the call connects is "hold for the next operator available."

News4's Carley Gordon spoke with a family today who called 911 after a robbery, and heard just that. We asked why.

Hear the problems this one family faced, and what Metro has to say about their call center, today on News4 at 6.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Carley Gordon joined the News4 team as a reporter in 2009. Carley currently covers the crime beat around Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.