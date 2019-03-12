" The Hockey Player is PK Subban, the skier is Lindsay Vonn but the real stars are the people who make the cake.>>
It's never really been quiet at Brentwood's Puffy Muffin Restaurant....for years customers have come here for lunch time Chicken Salad and iced tea.
But what goes on deep in the kitchen, that led to this viral video was a dessert maker's dream.
A cake, a wedding proposal and a Gigantic goat....Goat is sports talk for Skier Lindsay Vonn...considered, spell it out.... the Greatest Of All Time.
<< Bite 10:03>>
" That's not the most amazing one we've done..."
Owner Kristi Elzinga isn't kidding.
These are cakes they make, hot cakes in this case.
Confection Perfection with a tablespoon of Imagination.
The requests rarely the same recipe.
<< Bite 10:19>>
" There's lots of people who want special cakes and we can do it."
At Puffy Muffin your stuff doesn't make it to the shelf without a baking background and proof of past pastries.
<< Bite 12:00>>
"
So it's a cake resume, it is absolutely they bring it to you show you what they can do, and you say Yay or Nay.
Who knows what the future holds...Marriage for her and the Hockey guy.....for Kristi one big cake of a different tune.
<< 12:39>>
The Ryman Auditorium would be fantastic, pricey but fantastic."
( Tag)
Puffy Muffin is the name, You want it they'make it....Terry Bulger News 4.
