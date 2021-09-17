Tennessee COVID death rates examined by News4 Investigates show, by far, unvaccinated people are dying in the state at a much higher rate than vaccinated people.
But that same data shows more than two hundred vaccinated people have also died.
As of Friday, the state health department reported 13,647 deaths of unvaccinated people.
In comparison, the state health department confirmed to News4 Investigates that 232 vaccinated people have also died.
“When I look at that data, I see a success. And I also see a failure. Because in public health - you don't want a single person to die,” said Dr. Wendelyn Inman, an infectious disease expert at TSU.
"You're going to have people who will see that and say there are more than 200 Tennesseans who have died who were vaccinated. So why should I take the vaccine?” asked News4 Investigates.
"If there are more numbers in the unvaccinated lane, I don't want to be there. No matter what I understand about medicine or health care. I want to be over there where more people are surviving," Inman said.
On Nashville, the comparison is just as stark.
According to the metro health department, 1,032 deaths have occurred in unvaccinated people.
Only 13 deaths have occurred in vaccinated people, and all of them had underlying health conditions, according to the metro health department.
Here’s the link to examine the state’s latest COVID statistics:
