NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You can file your 2020 taxes beginning tomorrow, but even if you wait to file until April, now is the time to start preparing especially if you’ve been without a job due related to COVID-19.
“Its hitting me all at once so I’m trying to figure it out,” Cal Stewart who has been unemployed since last summer says.
Accountant Patrick Min says start planning now especially for those laid off, or who earned less in 2020.
“You don’t want to come up to April 15th and have a big surprise in terms of what you’re going to owe,” Patrick Min with Beacon Accounting and Tax Services says.
Remember, if you’ve been out of a job and receiving unemployment benefits, those benefits are taxable. You may also benefit from a tax credit you may not even realize you have coming.
“If they didn’t get the stimulus because in 2018 it was too high, but they should have because in 2019 it went down, they’ll still have a shot at that,” said Min.
Something else you may not know, if you find yourself owing taxes is many people are able to take money out of their 401K without a penalty right now.
“We’re seeing more people having to use retirement assets now to help stay in their basic standard of living,” Min says.
People we talked with that are still without a job are staying hopeful, but are happy to hear they have options if they need it.
“I’m hoping to find employment before tax time and I wouldn’t have to worry about that,” Stewart said.
And many Americans will be eligible to get their taxes done for free this year.
Click here to find out if you qualify to help get your taxes done for free this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.