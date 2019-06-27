Beginning July 1st, Tennessee drivers will no longer be allowed to have their phones in their hands while driving.
We wanted to know what options you have when it comes to hands-free so News4 Problem Solver Lindsay Bramson found out what you can do now to prepare for the new law.
If you look around while driving, it probably wouldn't take you very long to see someone holding their cell phone.
But next week if you get caught with your phone in your hand, the penalty can be stiff one.
Drivers can receive a fine up to $200 and 3 points on their license.
“We’re doing a lot of Bluetooth and hands-free installations every day,” said Nathan Dunn who is the General Manager of CarTronics.
Dunn says if you don't have a hands-free option, now is the time to get one.
“Bluetooth is going to be a common solution for that problem,” said Dunn.
But the reality is it’s not cheap. A Bluetooth device could cost you as much as $250. Another option is a new radio for your car but that can cost up to $700.
However, there are other, less-expensive options.
For example, a cell phone holder. News4 Investigates did a quick search on Amazon and found one for almost $25 and another for just under $15.
Your cheapest option is most likely going to be a cell phone holder. You keep your phone in the holder and when someone calls you all you have to do is push a button. Apps these days also allow you to speak directly to your phone so you can make calls and even send a text message without touching your phone.
There are also magnetic mounts you can get installed on your car as well.
“So it's easy to just stick your phone on and not have it in your hand so you're compliant with the new law,” said Dunn.
The new law was passed in an effort to decrease car wrecks and keep the roads safer.
Whatever option you pick, just make sure come July 1st your hands-free.
Police tell News4 they will be out looking for those breaking the law.
