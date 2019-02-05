You may not realize it, but the State of the Union address is required under the constitution.
Article One of the Constitution, gives the President his marching orders, that from 'time to time', he is to report to congress on the State of the Union. It doesn't spell out a specific time, in fact the President delivered a handwritten message to congress until nine-teen-thirteen, President Wilson was the first president to deliver his message to Congress in person.
Dan Pomeroy, is the curator of the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, he says the State of the Union has morphed into a forum to speak to Americans, Television has transformed the message, and who the Presidents real audience is.
"So now the President is appearing before congress, he's not addressing congress, he's addressing the people of the U.S. You have a massive audience, and the message becomes more and more political," says Pomeroy.
So what is the big takeaway the President wants Americans to remember, The Southern Border WAll, expect President Trump to bring that up early in his speech, and why, according to the President, the almost six-billion dollars is needed to protect the United States.
In a tweet just before the State of the Union, Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander said the four words he want to hear the President say 'Reduce health care costs'.
