U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)
“In his State of the Union address, the president did a good job of establishing the need for increased border security. In this bill, Congress responds with $22 billion for border security, which includes 55 new miles of physical barrier or wall on the southern border, an increase of 5,000 detention beds, and funding for technology and more border agents. There are also funds to secure the ports of entry, through which so much of drug traffic travels.
“This is a significant down payment on border security and a response to a major national problem. I congratulate Chairman Shelby, Senator Leahy and the committee for producing this result, and I hope the president signs it.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Green (R-TN7)
"This 1,169-page spending bill was released less than 24 hours ago. It does nothing to address our border crisis let alone our spending crisis.
"The U.S. Congress must not pass a bill that provides non-citizens 9x more international aid ($12.8 billion) than wall money ($1.25 billion) that will keep American citizens safe.
"I cannot support this bill and urge Congress to pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open while we find a solution that puts the safety of Americans first."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.