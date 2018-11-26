Sometimes in business, it makes sense not to make sense.
So sell.
" Cool stuff, weird things." ( see him)
9 years ago, a musician named Skip Towne, took over this place at 49th and Charlotte.
Tired of the touring road, he created a road less traveled ..and filled it with random stuff, you won't find anywhere else.
" There's some weird stuff in here, an exercise bike from the 50's, you got one in your house."
Chances are none of this is in your house, until you need a Texas Longhorn.
" I don't know people just like that Western look, I sell a lot of them I'm the only place in town you can find them."
The dare to be different from Big Box stores has kept his business alive.
" As I kept doing things I kept making more contacts people would bring me things, pretty soon I had a lot of cool stuff and weird things.'
So much so, his shop's now a tourist attraction, turns out weird sells.
But Skip's no Dum-Dum, well aware that normal sells too.
I kept the name on the building, doesn't necessarily mean there's all weird things in here, it's just an attraction like Elvis.
