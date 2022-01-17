NASHVILLE (WSMV) - WeGo will be operating their routes on the snow detour for Monday morning.
To get a full rundown of routes and detours, click here.
WeGo buses to operate on snow detours Monday morning. Regular service will run through Sunday evening. #updatefromWeGo— WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) January 16, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.