NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - WeGo is rolling out new technology to make touchless pay easier for passengers.

They're introducing an app called QuickTicket to pay for transit with reloadable cards and your smartphone.

The goal is to protect your money and get access passes to more locations, without having to carry around money or a card.

The app is still in the testing phases right now, but is expected to launch fully in 2021.

Until then, WeGo is asking passengers to give it a try. All you have to do is enroll online.

