NASHVILLE (WMSMV) - Warm mid to low 70's will be around during the afternoon with a breezy southerly wind.
Changes arrive at the end of the week on Friday as our dry stretch comes to an end.
We're not expecting washout conditions this weekend, but rain will be around at times.
On Friday, showers will mainly impact areas along the TN/KY state line or north of I-40 during the afternoon.
On Saturday, scattered showers during the afternoon are fair game for anyone in the Mid State.
On Sunday, just a few spotty showers are expected with most staying on the drier side of things.
Rain chances remain elevated to begin next week on Monday.
