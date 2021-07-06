NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What's been causing this hazy look to the sky in the atmosphere throughout Middle Tennessee?
We have to look well to our north, all the way up into central and western Canada. That’s where there are wildfires and it's the smoke from those fires that is causing that hazy look to the sky.
But what exactly is happening, how is that smoke getting here?
As the smoke rises into the higher parts of the atmosphere, it can be carried and transported by those upper level winds. That smoke is all the way from the northeast, down through Middle Tennessee, so we're going to go into the science behind exactly how this happens.
When a beam of sunlight hits a regular old air molecule, it's going to scatter blue light very efficiently, then it's going to scatter a color, like red. This is why the sky is blue. As the sunlight comes through the atmosphere, it hits those air molecules that scatter blue light more efficiently, giving us that blue color to the sky in the middle of our day.
But what happens when we throw in a pollution molecule, something like smoke or dust. You can see that that molecule is much bigger than an air molecule, so rather than scatter that light very efficiently, it's actually going to absorb more of that light, and it won't scatter as much.
That’s what's going to dim the sky color, and it's also been giving us those red and orange sunrises and sunsets.
